CWG 2022: Indian Boxer Ashish Chaudhary hopes to win gold

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary on July 26 (local time) expressed hope that he will clinch a gold medal for India. While speaking to ANI, he said that his preparations for the competition are good. “My preparations for the Commonwealth Games are pretty good. We have just arrived from Ireland, where we learnt a lot as we got the opportunity to practice with many other teams. I am hopeful to return with a gold,” said Chaudhary in Birmingham. Indian men’s boxing coach Narendra Rana also told about the preparations ahead of the competition, he said, “Preparations by all 8 of our boxers are great. Boxing Federation of India, Sports Authority of India & National Institute of Sports, Patiala, had done proper arrangements administratively, and in terms of infrastructure too.”