Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in a special briefing with media on March 25, after his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that current situation is a ‘work in progress’, obviously, at a slower pace than desirable. “My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi has just concluded. We met for about 3 hours and addressed a broad substantive agenda in an open and candid manner. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020,” said S Jaishankar. “The occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. “Current situation is a ‘work in progress’, obviously, at a slower pace than desirable,” he said.