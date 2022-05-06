Current infiltration rate is fool-proof to a great extent Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on May 06 in Udhampur, informed about the current infiltration rate, and said that the infiltration rate is fool-proof to a great extent. “From February 2021, ceasefire understanding has been working very well with very limited CFEs in last 11 to 12 months, and only 2 to 3 exceptions. Current infiltration rate is fool-proof to a great extent,” the Lt Gen said.