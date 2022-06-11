Curfew continues for 2nd day in parts of J&K following communal tension

Curfew continues for the second day in Bhaderwah as a precautionary measure to avoid any communal tension. The administration has also clamped down Curfew in Ramban and Kishwar for the same reason. Police deployments have been increased to avoid any untoward situation. Internet services have been also suspended in these areas. Tension prevailed in the area after alleged controversial speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A young man also uploaded an objectionable post about the Prophet on social media.