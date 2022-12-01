Cumulus clouds contribute to climate warming Study

Researchers have found that cumulus clouds near the Atlantic island of Barbados contributed to climate warming. The study was published in the journal, 'Nature'. Trade-wind clouds influence the climate system around the globe, but the data demonstrate behavior differently than previously assumed. Consequently, an extreme rise in Earth's temperatures is less likely than previously thought," says Vogel, an atmospheric scientist. "Though this aspect is very important for more accurately projecting future climate scenarios, it definitely doesn't mean we can back off on climate protection." To date, many climate models have simulated a major reduction in trade-wind clouds, which would mean much of their cooling function would be lost and the atmosphere would consequently warm even more. The new observational data shows that this isn't likely to occur.