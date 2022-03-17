CRPF taking various steps to address mental health issues of security personnel

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is taking various steps to address the mental stress issues of security personnel. CRPF Director-General Kuldiep Singh, while addressing a Press Conference on March 17 said, “Till now in the year 2022, 10 personnel have died by suicide. We are taking various steps to address mental stress issues. We have organized 'Chaupal' where personnel share their problems and we try to solve them. If we are unable to solve it then we take it to the professionals.”