CRPF jawan deployed at EVM strong room in Kondagaon dies of heart attack

A CRPF jawan, who was deployed at an EVM strong room in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon, died of a heart attack. The deceased jawan, B Satish Kumar, had been deployed at Kondagaon, an assembly constituency part of Bastar Lok Sabha seat. Chhattisgarh which has 11 Lok Sabha seats had concluded polling in the first three phases of voting.