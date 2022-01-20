Crores of Indians are putting foundation stone of ‘Swarnim Bharat’ today PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 launched 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' programme via video conferencing. While addressing the event, PM Modi acknowledged the efforts of crores of Indians for laying the groundwork for ‘Swarnim Bharat’.“Today crores of Indians are putting the foundation stone of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation. The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realisation is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India,” said the PM. “Today, a system is created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on foundation of equality and social justice,” added PM Modi.