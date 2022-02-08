Crime rate in UP down under CM Yogi regime, claims Amit Shah

BJP released election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls on February 08. While speaking at the event in Lucknow, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah claimed that the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh has decreased to a great extent since Bharatiya Janata Party was voted to power in 2017. “After running the government for 5 years, now the mafia has migrated from Uttar Pradesh and there is rule of law. There has been a decrease of 57% in dacoity cases, 70% in robbery cases, 30% in murder cases, 52% in kidnapping cases, 8% in dowry-death cases and 42% in rape cases,” said Amit Shah. The Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases. Votes will be counted for all 403 constituencies on March 10.