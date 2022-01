Crime, criminals both rampant in Rajasthan, says BJP leader Rajendra Rathore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore on January 25 commented on recent rape cases in the state. The leader claimed that both crime and criminals are rampant in Rajasthan. “NCRB report states that Rajasthan has topped in crime against women. Criminals are not caught in many cases due to lack of police investigation,” said Rajendra Rathore.