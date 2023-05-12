“Credit goes to schools teachers…” CBSE Controller of Examination on Board exam results

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj on May 12 credited schools and teachers for students’ performance in Board exams. He further said that it was a very satisfying day for the board as it declared both 10th and 12th results today. “It is a very satisfying day for us because we have declared both (10th, 12th) results today. More than 22 Lakh students appeared for 10th exams this year and they have performed very well. The result is more than 93 pc pass percentage.”