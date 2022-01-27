Creator of first IVF buffalo calf, Dr Motilal Madan honoured with Padma Shri

Dr Motilal Madan, the creator of the first IVF buffalo calf has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award on January 26. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij reached at his residence in Karnal to congratulate him. While speaking to the mediapersons, Dr Madan dedicated his award to all the scientists in the world who believed in his idea. “This award belongs to all scientists in the world who believed in my idea and worked with me. We need to uplift our farmers and work for livestock development,” he said. The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.