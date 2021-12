Creation of DMA, CDS is biggest reform in military: Navy Chief

The creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is the biggest reform in the military since independence along with the creation of the post of CDS, said Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on December 03. “We have taken measures to provide additional opportunities to women officers. The first women Provost officer joined in March this year. Navy is ready to induct women in different capacities,” Admiral Kumar added.