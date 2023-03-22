Search icon
Crackdown against Amritpal: Punjab Police, Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Jalandhar

Amid the crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conducted a flag march to maintain the law and order at the PNB Chowk in Punjab’s Jalandhar on March 21. The security in the area has been tightened. Punjab Police launched the operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides on March 18. The mobile internet services will be restored in many cities of Punjab after 12 noon on March 21, informed government.

