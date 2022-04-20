CPI(M) leader appeals to people to maintain peace, says demolition drive stopped in Jahangirpuri

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on April 20 appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony and said that the Demolition drive has been stopped in the Jahangirpuri area. “Demolition drive has been stopped. I appeal to the people of Jahangirpuri to maintain peace and harmony and wait for Supreme Court’s next order. Demolition was against the Constitution. Special Commissioner of Police assured me that no demolition will take place in accordance with the SC order,” he said.