Covid Warriors: What Are Doctors Expecting From FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of This Budget?

#AskYourFinanceMinister: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. This will be fourth time that Ms Sitharaman will present the budget. Healthcare industry, which has experienced the pandemic very closely than any of us, is also seeking a boost ahead of this Union Budget. Here is what the industry professionals are expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman this year.