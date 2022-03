COVID vaccination drive for age group of 12-14 years begins in Delhi

COVID vaccination drive began at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on March 16 for the age group of 12-14 years. While speaking to ANI, a vaccine recipient said, “I had no doubts in my mind. My parents are vaccinated, what is right for them is right for me. I received Corbevax. I felt no difficulty.”