Covid Updates: New Covid Treatment Guidelines | Fall in Covid-19 cases | Omicron | Vaccination

India's positivity rate improves as Covid-19 cases rise lowest in six days 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, but last 24-hr rise lowest in six days, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant.