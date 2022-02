Covid Updates: Nasal spray for treating Covid patients | Decline in Covid-19 cases | Afghanistan |

India has recorded 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours-a tad higher than the daily cases reported a day before but the daily infections stayed under 1 lakh for the third day in a row.This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,24, 10, 976. Of the new cases, Kerala reported the highest 29,471 new.