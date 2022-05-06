Search icon
Covid Updates, May 6 2022

India Logs 3,545 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours. WHO Estimate Of India Deaths "Preposterous, Untenable": Covid Panel Chief. No Covid death in Delhi has gone uncounted, says state Health Minister.

