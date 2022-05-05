Search icon
Covid Updates, May 5 2022

India reports 3,275 fresh cases, 55 deaths; Delhi reports 1,354 new Covid19 infections, positivity rate rises to 7.64% & India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years: Adar Poonawalla

