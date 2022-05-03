Search icon
Covid Updates, May 3 2022

India's active caseload currently stands at 19,137, Covid XE variant confirmed; no cause for alarm, say officials & Covid’s new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection: Study

