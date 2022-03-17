Search icon
Covid Updates, March 17

India reported 2,539 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking Covid-19 tally of cases went up to 4,30,01,477. Total of 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and death toll to 5,16,132

