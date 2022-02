Covid Updates: India's vaccination coverage | Hong Kong | Omicron spike | U.S. | Booster Shot

India reported 16,051 new COVID-19 cases and 206 related deaths yesterday. There are 2,02,131 active cases in the country, while the recovery Stands at 98.33per cent. The daily positivity rate was at 1.93 per cent. India's Covid recovery tally increased to 4,21,24,284 with 37,901 recoveries in 24 hours before yesterday's update.