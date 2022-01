Covid Updates: 89% of Covid patients in Mumbai infected with Omicron

India reports 2.55 lakh daily new Covid-19 cases, lowest in a week. Weekly Covid cases fall in 7 states and UTs, deaths on the rise. Less than two weeks before the opening of the Winter Olympics, a few dozen COVID-19 cases in Beijing have prompted authorities to test millions of people in the capital and extend that to anyone buying cold medicine.