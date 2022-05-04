Search icon
Covid Updates, 04 May

India today reported 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,88,118. The country also recorded 31 new covid-related fatalities, bring the total number of deaths to 523,920.

