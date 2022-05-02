Search icon
Covid Update, May 2

India's Covid positivity rate past 1 per cent again after two months; India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 189.23 cr; China reports 7,822 new COVID cases, down from previous day.

