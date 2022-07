COVID: Tripura CM inaugurates administration of free precautionary doses

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 15 inaugurated the administration of free COVID-19 precautionary doses in state. The precautionary dose is for the eligible population between the age group of 18 to 59 years. The Centre had recently announced free precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people between the age group of 18 to 59 years under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.