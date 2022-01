COVID situation is normal, will soon take decision on reopening of schools: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on January 28 said that the government will take a decision soon on reopening of schools. He said, “COVID situation is normal. There're fewer deaths and hospitalisations. We will take stricter action in the coming days including barring the entry of unvaccinated people into government offices; will take a decision soon on reopening of schools.”