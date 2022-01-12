Search icon
COVID: Positivity rate in Delhi has stopped around 25 pc, informs Satyendar Jain

Despite rising COVID cases in the national capital, the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25 per cent, said the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 12.

