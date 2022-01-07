COVID patients in home isolation can be discharged after 7 days without re-test: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on January 07 said that any patient who is in home isolation can be discharged after seven days of being COVID positive and there is no need to re-test. “Any patient who is in home isolation can be discharged after seven days of testing positive provided if he does not have any symptoms for three days in a row. There is no need to re-test the patient in this,” said the Health Minister.