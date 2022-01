COVID: Omicron is highly transmissible but mild variant, says expert

Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible but milder variant than Delta, said an expert from Kolkata Hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital said, “Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant. It is not as problematic as the Delta variant but we still need to be careful. We don't need to panic but take precautions and follow COVID appropriate behaviour.”