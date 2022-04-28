COVID: Low hospital admissions in Delhi, will provide booster dose to everyone, says Health Minister

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain on April 28 informed that they are working to administer booster dose to everyone. “There are around 5,000 active COVID cases in Delhi, but hospital admissions are very few. We have 10,000 beds in Delhi, out of which only 100 of them are occupied. We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone,” said the Minister.