COVID India reports 9765 new infections 477 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 9,765 new cases and 477 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,69,724. The country also reported 8,548 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.35 per cent. 1,24,96,19,515 vaccine doses have been administered so far.