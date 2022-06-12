Search icon
COVID: India reports 8,582 new cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 8,582 fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,435 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently has increased to 44,513.

