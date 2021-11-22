{"id":"2920715","source":"DNA","title":"COVID: India reports 8,488 new cases, lowest in 538 days","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"India reported 8,488 new cases, which is lowest in 538 days, 12,510 recoveries and 249 deaths were registered in past 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,18,443, which is lowest in 534 days. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 63,25,24,259 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested on November 21. \r

