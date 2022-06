COVID: India reports 8,329 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 8,329 fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,216 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently has increased to 40,370 which accounts for 0.09 per cent of the total active cases. A total of 85.45 crore tests have been conducted so far with 3,44,994 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.