{"id":"2921686","source":"DNA","title":"COVID: India reports 8,309 new infections, 9,905 recoveries in a day","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"India reported 8,309 new cases and 236 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,68,790. The country also reported 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.34 per cent. 1,22,41,68,929 vaccine doses have been administered so far.","summary":"India reported 8,309 new cases and 236 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,68,790. The country also reported 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.34 per cent. 1,22,41,68,929 vaccine doses have been administered so far.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-covid-india-reports-8309-new-infections-9905-recoveries-in-a-day-2921686","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007503-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638189602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921686"}