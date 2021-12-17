COVID India reports 7447 new infections 391 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 7,447 new cases, 391 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 7,886 recoveries in a day taking the total recoveries to 3,41,62,765. The current recovery rate stands at 98.38 percent. The active caseload of the country stands at 86,415. Over 135 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.