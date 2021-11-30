COVID India reports 6990 new infections 190 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 6,990 new cases and 190 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,68,980. The country also reported 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.35 per cent. 1,23,25,02,767 vaccine doses have been administered so far.