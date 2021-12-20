COVID India reports 6563 new infections 132 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 8,077 recoveries in a day taking the total recoveries to 3,41,87,017. The current recovery rate stands at 98.38 percent. The active caseload of the country stands at 82,267. 1,37,67,20,359 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.