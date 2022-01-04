COVID: India reports 37,379 new cases, 124 deaths in a day

India reported 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11,007 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 04. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,71,830. The current recovery rate at 98.20 per cent. 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 568 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (382 cases) and Kerala (185 cases).