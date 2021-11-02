{"id":"2918108","source":"DNA","title":"COVID: India reports 10,423 new cases, 443 deaths ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" India reported 10,423 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,58,880. The country also reported 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 1,06,85,71,879 vaccine doses have been administered so far. ","summary":" India reported 10,423 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,58,880. The country also reported 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 1,06,85,71,879 vaccine doses have been administered so far. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-covid-india-reports-10423-new-cases-443-deaths-2918108","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003612-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635842702","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918108"}