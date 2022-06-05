Search icon
COVID: India records 4,270 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 4,270 new cases of COVID-19, 2,619 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 24,052.

