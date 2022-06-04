Search icon
COVID: India records 3,962 new cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,962 new cases of COVID-19 2,697 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 22,416.

