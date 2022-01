COVID: India records 3,47,254 new cases, 703 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 3,47,254 new cases of COVID-19, 3,60,58,806 recoveries, and 703 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 20,18,825. Recovery rate stands at 93.50 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 9,692.