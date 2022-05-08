हिंदी में पढ़ें
COVID: India records 3,451 new cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 3,451 new cases of COVID-19, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 20,635.
