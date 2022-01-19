COVID India records 282970 new cases 441 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,82,970 new cases of COVID-19, 1,88,157 recoveries, and 441 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 18,31,000. The daily positivity rate stands at 15.13 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 8,961.