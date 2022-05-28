Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

COVID: India records 2,685 new cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,685 new cases of COVID-19, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 16,308.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.