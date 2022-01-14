COVID India records 264202 new cases 315 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,64,202 new cases of COVID-19, 1,09,345 recoveries, and 315 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 12,72,073. The daily positivity rate stands at 14.78 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 5,753.